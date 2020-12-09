Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

Invesco Ltd.

Dec 09, 2020

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,294.0 billion, an increase of 7.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $4.2 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.2 billion and money market net inflows were $1.5 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $78 billion. FX increased AUM by $5.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,254.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $921.5 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2020 (a)

$1,294.0

$651.6

$291.2

$73.9

$104.4

$172.9

October 31, 2020

$1,206.5

$582.0

$282.9

$68.2

$102.5

$170.9

September 30, 2020

$1,218.2

$592.4

$276.4

$68.1

$109.3

$172.0

August 31, 2020

$1,245.8

$612.5

$275.2

$69.1

$113.1

$175.9

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2020 (a)

$946.7

$366.2

$254.3

$73.1

$104.4

$148.7

October 31, 2020

$891.1

$327.6

$247.5

$67.4

$102.5

$146.1

September 30, 2020

$900.2

$334.0

$242.8

$67.3

$109.3

$146.8

August 31, 2020

$917.5

$344.9

$241.5

$68.3

$113.1

$149.7

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2020 (a)

$347.3

$285.4

$36.9

$0.8

$0.0

$24.2

October 31, 2020

$315.4

$254.4

$35.4

$0.8

$0.0

$24.8

September 30, 2020

$318.0

$258.4

$33.6

$0.8

$0.0

$25.2

August 31, 2020

$328.3

$267.6

$33.7

$0.8

$0.0

$26.2


a)   

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)   

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin      404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt         404-439-3070

