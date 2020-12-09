Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,294.0 billion, an increase of 7.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $4.2 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.2 billion and money market net inflows were $1.5 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $78 billion. FX increased AUM by $5.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,254.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $921.5 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2020 (a) $1,294.0 $651.6 $291.2 $73.9 $104.4 $172.9 October 31, 2020 $1,206.5 $582.0 $282.9 $68.2 $102.5 $170.9 September 30, 2020 $1,218.2 $592.4 $276.4 $68.1 $109.3 $172.0 August 31, 2020 $1,245.8 $612.5 $275.2 $69.1 $113.1 $175.9 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2020 (a) $946.7 $366.2 $254.3 $73.1 $104.4 $148.7 October 31, 2020 $891.1 $327.6 $247.5 $67.4 $102.5 $146.1 September 30, 2020 $900.2 $334.0 $242.8 $67.3 $109.3 $146.8 August 31, 2020 $917.5 $344.9 $241.5 $68.3 $113.1 $149.7 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2020 (a) $347.3 $285.4 $36.9 $0.8 $0.0 $24.2 October 31, 2020 $315.4 $254.4 $35.4 $0.8 $0.0 $24.8 September 30, 2020 $318.0 $258.4 $33.6 $0.8 $0.0 $25.2 August 31, 2020 $328.3 $267.6 $33.7 $0.8 $0.0 $26.2





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

