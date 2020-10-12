Invesco Ltd. Announces September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management
Oct 12, 2020, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.2 billion, a decrease of 2.2% versus previous month-end. Total net outflows were $0.7 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.4 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net outflows were $4.2 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $25 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $0.9B and FX decreased AUM by $3.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,206.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $898.4 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
September 30, 2020 (a)
$1,218.2
$592.4
$276.4
$68.1
$109.3
$172.0
August 31, 2020
$1,245.8
$612.5
$275.2
$69.1
$113.1
$175.9
July 31, 2020
$1,195.3
$575.1
$270.4
$64.6
$111.9
$173.3
June 30, 2020
$1,145.2
$544.9
$260.7
$60.9
$111.5
$167.2
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
September 30, 2020 (a)
$900.2
$334.0
$242.8
$67.3
$109.3
$146.8
August 31, 2020
$917.5
$344.9
$241.5
$68.3
$113.1
$149.7
July 31, 2020
$893.7
$331.1
$238.5
$63.8
$111.8
$148.5
June 30, 2020
$863.5
$316.6
$230.1
$60.1
$111.5
$145.2
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
September 30, 2020 (a)
$318.0
$258.4
$33.6
$0.8
$0.0
$25.2
August 31, 2020
$328.3
$267.6
$33.7
$0.8
$0.0
$26.2
July 31, 2020
$301.6
$244.0
$31.9
$0.8
$0.1
$24.8
June 30, 2020
$281.7
$228.3
$30.6
$0.8
$0.0
$22.0
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.