Invesco Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 27, 2021

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) plans to report its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143

International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 888-566-0486

International: 1-203-369-3611

The replay will be removed after May 11, 2021.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299;

Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.invesco.com

