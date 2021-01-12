Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Jan 12, 2021, 16:05 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, January 26, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Those wishing to participate should call:
|
US & Canada Toll Free:
|
866-803-2143
|
International:
|
1-210-795-1098
|
Passcode: Invesco
The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.
An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:
|
U.S. & Canada:
|
800-867-1930
|
International:
|
1-203-369-3371
The replay will be removed after February 09, 2021.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299;
Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.