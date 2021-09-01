Invesco Ltd. To Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Sep 01, 2021, 09:10 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, a virtual event, on September 14, 2021 at 8:15am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com.  For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.  

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate.

