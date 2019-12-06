Invesco Ltd. To Present at Goldman Sachs 2019 US Financial Services Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Marty Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer, and Loren Starr, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2019 US Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on December 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

