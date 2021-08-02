Invesco Ltd. to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Aug 02, 2021, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11, 2021 at 8:00am EST.
A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Greg Ketron
404-724-4299
Aimee Partin
404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact:
Graham Galt
404-439-3070
