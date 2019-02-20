Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights:

Q4 2018 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $172.2 million or $1.54 basic loss per common share compared to a net loss of $64.5 million or $0.58 basic loss per common share in Q3 2018

or basic loss per common share compared to a net loss of or basic loss per common share in Q3 2018 Q4 2018 core earnings* of $50.8 million or core earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.46 compared to $45.6 million or core EPS of $0.41 in Q3 2018

or core earnings per share ("EPS") of compared to or core EPS of in Q3 2018 Q4 2018 book value per diluted common share** of $15.27 compared to $16.83 at Q3 2018 and $18.35 at Q4 2017

compared to at Q3 2018 and at Q4 2017 Q4 2018 common stock dividend maintained at $0.42 per share

"We are pleased to announce core earnings* of $0.46 per common share for the fourth quarter, up from $0.41 last quarter. During the second half of 2018, we began to reposition our Agency portfolio into newly issued 30 year Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS to take advantage of accretive opportunities in those sectors. Our portfolio repositioning drove an increase in our weighted average asset yield to 4.02% as of December 31, 2018, up 24 basis points from 3.78% as of September 30, 2018. As a result of the heightened volatility across nearly all Agency and credit assets during the fourth quarter, our book value** ended the year at $15.27, down 9.3% for the quarter, before recovering approximately half the decline during the month of January. The additional capital raised from our common stock offering in early February allowed us to take advantage of accretive opportunities in our target assets, given the attractive entry points as a result of the fourth quarter volatility" said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer.

* Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

**Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of our Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding plus Operating Partnership Units convertible into shares of common stock (no shares as of December 31, 2018; 1,425,000 shares as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively).

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q4 '18 Q3 '18 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $18,144.7

$18,359.7

($215.0)

Average borrowings $15,833.3

$15,972.8

($139.5)

Average equity $1,947.3

$2,085.3

($138.0)









U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $176.1

$162.1

$14.0

Total interest expense $101.6

$91.3

$10.3

Net interest income $74.5

$70.8

$3.7

Total expenses $12.4

$11.8

$0.6

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders ($172.2)

($64.5)

($107.7)









Average earning asset yields 3.88 % 3.53 % 0.35 % Average cost of funds 2.57 % 2.29 % 0.28 % Average net interest rate margin 1.31 % 1.24 % 0.07 % Period-end weighted average asset yields* 4.02 % 3.78 % 0.24 % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 2.79 % 2.50 % 0.29 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.23 % 1.28 % (0.05%)

Book value per diluted common share** $15.27

$16.83

($1.56)

Loss per common share (basic) ($1.54)

($0.58)

($0.96)

Loss per common share (diluted) ($1.54)

($0.58)

($0.96)

Debt-to-equity ratio 6.7 x 6.4 x 0.3 x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures***





Core earnings $50.8

$45.6

$5.2

Effective interest income $181.7

$167.7

$14.0

Effective interest expense $108.2

$100.4

$7.8

Effective net interest income $73.4

$67.3

$6.1









Effective yield 4.00 % 3.65 % 0.35 % Effective cost of funds 2.74 % 2.52 % 0.22 % Effective interest rate margin 1.26 % 1.13 % 0.13 %







Core earnings per common share $0.46

$0.41

$0.05

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio 7.0 x 6.6 x 0.4 x

*Period-end weighted average yields are based on amortized cost as of period end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions. **Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of our Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding plus Operating Partnership Units convertible into shares of common stock (no shares as of December 31, 2018; 1,425,000 shares as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively). *** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share), effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.



Financial Summary

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $172.2 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $64.5 million for the third quarter. The net loss in the fourth quarter was primarily due to a $293.5 million net loss on derivative instruments that was only partially offset by a $77.0 million net gain on investments and $74.5 million of net interest income, whereas the Company's third quarter loss was primarily driven by a $140.7 million realized loss on the sale of investments. Fourth quarter derivative losses resulted from declining interest rates over the quarter while corresponding gains on investments were limited by higher interest rate spreads. Book value per diluted common share as of December 31, 2018 decreased to $15.27 compared to $16.83 as of September 30, 2018 reflecting net losses on derivative instruments that exceeded increases in the valuations of the Company's investment portfolio.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company generated $50.8 million in core earnings compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter. Higher core earnings reflect a $6.1 million increase in effective net interest income driven by the Company's portfolio repositioning in the second half of the year.

The Company continued to reposition its portfolio during the fourth quarter by rotating out of seasoned Agency RMBS and into newly issued 30 year Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS to take advantage of accretive opportunities in these sectors. The Company purchased approximately $794 million of securities during the quarter with proceeds from sales and paydowns of securities. The Company had average earning assets of $18.1 billion and interest income of $176.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to average earning assets of $18.4 billion and interest income of $162.1 million during the third quarter. Average earning asset yields rose 35 basis points in the fourth quarter to 3.88% from 3.53% in the third quarter reflecting slower prepayment speeds in all asset classes as well as higher yields on recently acquired 30 year Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS assets and higher index rates on floating and adjustable rate securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's holdings of 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS represented 56% of its total investment portfolio. The Company allocated 49% of its equity to Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS as of December 31, 2018 as returns on Agency RMBS and CMBS continued to be attractive compared to credit assets.

The Company had average borrowings of $15.8 billion and total interest expense of $101.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to average borrowings of $16.0 billion and total interest expense of $91.3 million during the third quarter. The Company's average cost of funds rose to 2.57% in the fourth quarter from 2.29% in the third quarter. The increase in the Company's cost of funds reflects higher repurchase agreement borrowing rates leading up to the December 2018 increase in the federal funds target interest rate.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 6.7x as of December 31, 2018 compared to 6.4x as of September 30, 2018 reflecting a $198.7 million decrease in equity driven by losses on derivative instruments in the fourth quarter and the redemption of Invesco Ltd.'s wholly-owned subsidiary's minority interest in the Company's operating partnership.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter were approximately $12.4 million compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity* for the fourth quarter was 2.55%.

As previously announced, the Company completed a public offering of 16.1 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.73 per share on February 7, 2019. Total net proceeds were approximately $249.7 million after deducting estimated offering expenses.

In addition, the Company declared the following dividends on December 14, 2018: a common stock dividend of $0.42 per share paid on January 28, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of December 26, 2018 and a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.4844 per share paid on January 25, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of January 1, 2019. The Company declared the following dividends on its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock on February 14, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of March 5, 2019: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on March 27, 2019 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on March 27, 2019.

*The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated based on weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Interest Income

















Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities 174,511



160,416



147,509



631,478



521,547

Commercial and other loans 1,593



1,672



5,472



11,538



23,508

Total interest income 176,104



162,088



152,981



643,016



545,055

Interest Expense

















Repurchase agreements 91,057



81,763



51,955



301,794



163,881

Secured loans 10,565



9,490



5,878



35,453



19,370

Exchangeable senior notes —



—



2,104



1,621



13,340

Total interest expense 101,622



91,253



59,937



338,868



196,591

Net interest income 74,482



70,835



93,044



304,148



348,464

Other Income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net 76,957



(207,910)



(17,153)



(327,700)



(19,704)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 624



1,084



(47)



3,402



(1,327)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (293,485)



87,672



64,251



(5,277)



18,155

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net (9,026)



4,975



13,220



(151)



51,648

Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net —



—



(233)



(26)



(6,814)

Other investment income (loss), net 850



1,068



1,206



2,860



7,381

Total other income (loss) (224,080)



(113,111)



61,244



(326,892)



49,339

Expenses

















Management fee – related party 10,294



10,105



10,171



40,722



37,556

General and administrative 2,116



1,673



1,801



7,070



7,190

Total expenses 12,410



11,778



11,972



47,792



44,746

Net income (162,008)



(54,054)



142,316



(70,536)



353,057

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (899)



(681)



1,794



254



4,450

Net income (loss) attributable to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (161,109)



(53,373)



140,522



(70,790)



348,607

Dividends to preferred stockholders 11,106



11,107



3,086



44,426



28,080

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (172,215)



(64,480)



137,436



(115,216)



320,527

Earnings per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic (1.54)



(0.58)



1.23



(1.03)



2.87

Diluted (1.54)



(0.58)



1.18



(1.03)



2.75

































































(1) The table below shows the components of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended $ in thousands December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Coupon interest 183,059



175,696



166,726



689,240



616,697

Net premium amortization (8,548)



(15,280)



(19,217)



(57,762)



(95,150)

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities interest

income 174,511



160,416



147,509



631,478



521,547



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











Three Months Ended

Years Ended In thousands December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Net income (162,008)



(54,054)



142,316



(70,536)



353,057

Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed and credit

risk transfer securities, net 10,376



(40,554)



(84,896)



(210,424)



(9,885)

Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on sale of

mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities to

gain (loss) on investments, net 39,756



134,280



—



193,162



1,508

Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain)

loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to

repurchase agreements interest expense (5,980)



(6,422)



(6,438)



(25,839)



(25,544)

Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture (119)



(1,126)



531



(447)



863

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 44,033



86,178



(90,803)



(43,548)



(33,058)

Comprehensive income (loss) (117,975)



32,124



51,513



(114,084)



319,999

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,027



(405)



(648)



979



(4,032)

Less: Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,106)



(11,107)



(3,086)



(44,426)



(28,080)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders (128,054)



20,612



47,779



(157,531)



287,887



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 In thousands except share amounts

ASSETS





Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $17,082,825 and $17,560,811, respectively) 17,396,642



18,190,754

Commercial loans, held-for-investment 31,582



191,808

Cash and cash equivalents 135,617



88,381

Restricted cash —



620

Due from counterparties 13,500



—

Investment related receivable 66,598



73,217

Derivative assets, at fair value 15,089



6,896

Other assets 154,477



105,580

Total assets 17,813,505



18,657,256

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 13,602,484



14,080,801

Secured loans 1,650,000



1,650,000

Exchangeable senior notes —



143,231

Derivative liabilities, at fair value 23,390



32,765

Dividends and distributions payable 49,578



50,193

Investment related payable 132,096



5,191

Accrued interest payable 37,620



17,845

Collateral held payable 18,083



7,327

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,694



2,200

Due to affiliate 11,863



10,825

Total liabilities 15,526,808



16,000,378

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 16) (1)





Equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 5,600,000 shares issued and outstanding ($140,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 135,356



135,356

7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding ($155,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 149,860



149,860

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 11,500,000 shares issued and outstanding ($287,500 aggregate liquidation preference) 278,108



278,108

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 111,584,996 and 111,624,159 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,115



1,116

Additional paid in capital 2,383,532



2,384,356

Accumulated other comprehensive income 220,813



261,029

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (882,087)



(579,334)

Total stockholders' equity 2,286,697



2,630,491

Non-controlling interest —



26,387

Total equity 2,286,697



2,656,878

Total liabilities and equity 17,813,505



18,657,256



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating results and believes these financial measures are useful to investors in assessing the Company's performance as further discussed below:

core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share),

effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield),

effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds),

effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and

repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are:

net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share),

total interest income (and by calculation, earning asset yield),

total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds),

net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin), and

debt-to-equity ratio.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Core Earnings

The Company calculates core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net; amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps; net loss on extinguishment of debt; and cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its core earnings calculation as appropriate.

The Company believes the presentation of core earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses described above from operating results. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses because gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheet. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the consolidated statement of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

The Company believes that providing transparency into core earnings enables its investors to consistently measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peers over multiple reporting periods. However, the Company cautions that core earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 $ in thousands, except per share data







Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (172,215)



(64,480)



137,436



(115,216)



320,527

Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net (76,957)



207,910



17,153



327,700



19,704

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 252,323



(99,641)



(73,646)



2,830



(67,838)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 40,533



9,206



(7,368)



(17,568)



(27,393)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net (2) 14,595



663



(7,401)



22,629



(28,305)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3) (7)



(215)



(387)



930



(4,134)

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (5,980)



(6,422)



(6,438)



(25,839)



(25,544)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



233



26



6,814

Subtotal 224,507



111,501



(77,854)



310,708



(126,696)

Cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest (1,449)



(1,405)



981



(2,536)



1,597

Series B preferred stock dividend cumulative adjustment (5) —



—



(2,870)



—



(2,870)

Series C preferred stock dividend declared but not accumulated (6) —



—



(5,211)



—



—

Core earnings 50,843



45,616



52,482



192,956



192,558

Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1.54)



(0.58)



1.23



(1.03)



2.87

Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (7) 0.46



0.41



0.47



1.73



1.73



(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 $ in thousands







Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (252,323)



99,641



73,646



(2,830)



67,838

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (40,533)



(9,206)



7,368



17,568



27,393

Contractual net interest expense (629)



(2,763)



(16,763)



(20,015)



(77,076)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (293,485)



87,672



64,251



(5,277)



18,155



(2) U.S. GAAP realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 $ in thousands







Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net (14,595)



(663)



7,401



(22,629)



28,305

GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest 5,569



5,638



5,819



22,478



23,343

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net (9,026)



4,975



13,220



(151)



51,648



(3) U.S. GAAP other investment income (loss), net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 $ in thousands







Dividend income 843



853



819



3,790



3,247

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net 7



215



387



(930)



4,134

Other investment income (loss), net 850



1,068



1,206



2,860



7,381



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 $ in thousands







Interest expense on repurchase agreements outstanding 97,037



88,185



58,393



327,633



189,425

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (5,980)



(6,422)



(6,438)



(25,839)



(25,544)

Repurchase agreements interest expense 91,057



81,763



51,955



301,794



163,881



(5) Cumulative dividends are charged to retained earnings when declared or earned under U.S. GAAP. Prior to 2017, the Company declared quarterly dividends on its Series B Preferred Stock prior to dividends accumulating. As of September 14, 2017, the Company had declared cumulative dividends on its Series B Preferred Stock from the date of issuance through December 26, 2017. In December 2017, the Company deferred declaring its next dividend on Series B Preferred Stock to February 2018. The Company reduced core earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for the cumulative impact of deferring the declaration date to February 2018 because the Company considers all dividends accumulated during a quarter a current component of its capital costs regardless of the dividend declaration date.

(6) On September 14, 2017, the Company declared a dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock that covered the period from the date of issuance, August 16, 2017, to but not including the dividend payment date, December 27, 2017. The Company increased core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017 for the portion of the dividend from October 1, 2017 through December 26, 2017 because the Company did not consider the future unaccumulated portion of the dividend a current component of its capital costs. The Company reduced core earnings for this portion of the dividend for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

(7) Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is equal to core earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Effective Interest Income/ Effective Yield/ Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield) as U.S. GAAP total interest income adjusted for GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net. The Company includes its GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest in effective interest income because GSE CRT coupon interest is not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. The Company accounts for GSE CRTs purchased prior to August 24, 2015 as hybrid financial instruments, but has elected the fair value option for GSE CRTs purchased on or after August 24, 2015. Under U.S. GAAP, coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for using the fair value option is recorded as interest income, whereas coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for as hybrid financial instruments is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss). The Company adds back GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest to its total interest income because the Company considers GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest a current component of its total interest income irrespective of whether the Company has elected the fair value option for the GSE CRT or accounted for the GSE CRT as a hybrid financial instrument.

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest expense on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest expense on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense and GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest income, effective yield, effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest income to effective interest income and yield to effective yield for the following periods:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield Total interest income 176,104



3.88 %

162,088



3.53 %

152,981



3.34 % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net 5,569



0.12 %

5,638



0.12 %

5,819



0.12 % Effective interest income 181,673



4.00 %

167,726



3.65 %

158,800



3.46 %



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield Total interest income 643,016



3.55 %

545,055



3.20 % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net 22,478



0.13 %

23,343



0.14 % Effective interest income 665,494



3.68 %

568,398



3.34 %

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds Total interest expense 101,622



2.57 %

91,253



2.29 %

59,937



1.51 % Add (Less): Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 5,980



0.15 %

6,422



0.16 %

6,438



0.16 % Add: Contractual net interest expense on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 629



0.02 %

2,763



0.07 %

16,763



0.42 % Effective interest expense 108,231



2.74 %

100,438



2.52 %

83,138



2.09 %