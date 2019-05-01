Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its first quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A conference call and audio webcast to review first quarter 2019 results will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 800-857-7465

International Toll: 1-312-470-0052

Passcode: Invesco

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr190509.html

An audio replay will be available until May 23, 2019 by calling:

866-403-7102 (North America) or 1-203-369-0574 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com .

