Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its second quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A conference call and audio webcast to review second quarter 2020 results will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 800-857-7465 International Toll: 1-312-470-0052 Passcode: Invesco

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr200807.html

An audio replay will be available until August 21, 2020 by calling:

888-566-0439 (North America) or 1-203-369-3045 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Brandon Burke, 800-241-5477

