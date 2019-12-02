Invesco Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 16:05 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across 33 Invesco ETFs.*
For the funds listed in Table 1, the ex-date for the 2019 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 23, 2019. The record date will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and the payable date will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Table 1
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
BSAE
|
Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
BSBE
|
Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF
|
0.05
|
-
|
0.05
|
BSCE
|
Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF
|
0.10
|
-
|
0.10
|
BSCL
|
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
BSCM
|
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
BSCQ
|
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
|
0.02
|
-
|
0.02
|
BSCR
|
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
BSCS
|
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
BSDE
|
Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF
|
0.11
|
-
|
0.11
|
BSJQ
|
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
CLTL
|
Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
EWCO
|
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Communication Services ETF
|
0.03
|
-
|
0.03
|
EWRE
|
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
|
-
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
GSY
|
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
GTO
|
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|
0.37
|
-
|
0.37
|
IEMD
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF
|
0.18
|
0.07
|
0.24
|
IEMV
|
Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
0.37
|
IHYD
|
Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
0.11
|
IIGD
|
Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF
|
0.02
|
-
|
0.02
|
IIGV
|
Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF
|
0.13
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
IMFC
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF
|
0.23
|
0.06
|
0.28
|
IMFD
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF
|
0.18
|
-
|
0.18
|
IMFI
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF
|
0.31
|
-
|
0.31
|
IMFP
|
Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
|
0.21
|
0.09
|
0.30
|
PBP
|
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
|
0.74
|
0.10
|
0.85
|
PBSM
|
Invesco PureBeta℠ MSCI USA Small Cap ETF
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
PIN
|
Invesco India ETF
|
-
|
7.17
|
7.17
|
PSCF
|
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
|
-
|
0.47
|
0.47
|
PSMB
|
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
|
0.06
|
0.28
|
0.34
|
PSMC
|
Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
0.29
|
PSMG
|
Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
|
0.39
|
0.06
|
0.44
|
PSMM
|
Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
|
0.23
|
0.14
|
0.37
|
SPMV
|
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
|
0.07
|
0.45
|
0.51
The fund listed in Table 2 will make its annual income distribution, which includes realized commodity gains and losses from its wholly-owned subsidiary. The ex-date will be Monday, December 23, 2019. The record date will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and the payable date will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Table 2
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Estimated
|
PDBC
|
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|
0.22
*Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2019 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.
Invesco ETFs provides a number of resources and a broad menu of ETF investment solutions to assist investors as they consider year-end tax management strategies with their advisors. Please visit the Invesco ETF Tax Center for more information. Invesco ETFs does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.
Important Information
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. 12/19
NA11891
