INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate PPD, GFN, CADE, KNL, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share. If you are a PPD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Rentals, Inc. for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a General Finance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to M&T Bank Corporation. Under the merger agreement, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own. If you are a People's United shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

