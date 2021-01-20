INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COHR, CBMG, WTRE, NAV, UROV; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. At closing, Coherent shareholders are expected to own approximately 27% percent of the combined company. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. If you are a Cellular Biomedicine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $35.00 per share. If you are a Watford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

