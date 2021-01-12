INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, FLIR, PRGX, TCP, INFO; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a FLIR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ardian for $7.71 per share. If you are a PRGX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

