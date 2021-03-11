INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PRAH, MIK, WSFS, TLND, SVBI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Bryn Mawr will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a WSFS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

