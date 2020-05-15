INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Franklin Financial shareholders will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial Corporation common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Wright Medical shareholders will receive $30.75 per share in cash. If you are a Wright Medical shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wright-medical-group-nv-stock-merger-stryker-corporation/.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Taubman shareholders will receive $52.50 per share. If you are a Taubman shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/taubman-centers-inc-merger-stock-simon-property-group/.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Willis Towers shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon plc ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

