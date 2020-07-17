INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the following mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

The investigation concerns whether IFF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between IFF and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business. Under the terms of the merger, DuPont shareholders will own approximately 55.4% of the combined company and IFF shareholders will own approximately 44.6%. If you are an IFF shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stock-merger-dupont/.

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: GARS)

The investigation concerns whether Garrison Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Garrison Capital to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Following the proposed transaction, Garrison Capital shareholders are expected to own approximately 41.6% of the combined company. If you are a Garrison Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/garrison-capital-inc-gars-portman-ridge-stock-merger/.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN)

The investigation concerns whether Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection the merger between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. If you are a Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc-rexn-stock-merger-ocuphire/.

Analog Devices, Inc.

The investigation concerns whether Analog Devices, Inc. and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 shares of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at closing. Upon closing, current Analog Devices stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company while Maxim stockholders will own approximately 31%. If you are an Analog Devices shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/analog-devices-inc-adi-stock-merger-maxim-integrated-products-mxim.

