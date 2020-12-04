INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - WORK, WDR, BBIO, UROV, HDS

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to salesforce.com, inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share. If you are a Slack shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. In connection with the merger, BridgeBio seeks shareholder approval to issue BridgeBio shares. If you are a BridgeBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share. If you are an HD Supply shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

