Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies listed below.

Company Name Stock Ticker If You Have Held

Continuously Since

Before Join the Action Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) 27/07/2020 Click Here Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) 22/02/2017 Click Here

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Securities fraud class-action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders for the above publicly-traded companies. If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously as dates listed, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

