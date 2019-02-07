Investigation Discovery Announces Arrest of Fugitive Wanted for Murder Thanks to Tip From "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH"

"Our fans and viewers did it again! The first fugitive on the very first episode of IN PURSUIT has been captured and will be brought to justice," said host and executive producer, John Walsh. "A victim's family doesn't have to look over their shoulders anymore. Luis Frias, wanted for the murder of his ex-wife Janett Reyna, has been apprehended in Mexico from a direct tip from one of our brave ID viewers and thanks to our great partners, the U.S. Marshals. Keep looking out for each other out there, and I promise, we will keep listening."

"We are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest of fugitive, Luis Frias, hopefully beginning a path of healing to the Reyna family," said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. "Investigation Discovery is honored to be the home of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH where we can shine a klieg light on some of the most wanted fugitives in this country. I am so very proud of our viewers for taking a stand, today, to actively engage in the justice system and believe this is only the beginning of our incredibly profound work with John to help bring fugitives to justice and, hopefully, recover some missing children."

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is being broadcast globally with Investigation Discovery's worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. The series is simulcast in Canada, while Mexico began broadcasting on January 31. The rest of Latin America began broadcasting on January 30, and the series will rollout globally throughout February. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs domestically on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

John Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed – where time is of the essence and vigilant viewers could bring these criminals to justice. Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

Investigation Discovery is tapping into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained English and Spanish-speaking operators, who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.

