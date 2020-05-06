Investigation Of Price Fixing Scheme In The Corporate Oddlot Bonds Secondary Market

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP is actively investigating potential antitrust violations with respect to price fixing of corporate oddlot bonds (bonds with a par value of $1 million or less) in the secondary market.

Current and former secondary market investors in corporate oddlot bonds may have paid inflated prices or may have been given below-market offers from the following potential defendants from 2006 through the present: Bank of America Corporation; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.; B of A Securities, Inc.; Barclays Capital Inc.; Citigroup Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.; Goldman, Sachs & Co., LLC; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Morgan Stanley; Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC; Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC; NatWest Markets Securities Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.; Wells Fargo Securities LLC; and Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC.

Since Milberg's founding in 1965, it has repeatedly taken the lead in landmark cases that have set groundbreaking legal precedents and recovered more than $50 billion in verdicts and settlements.

If you are such an investor who purchased or sold oddlot corporate bonds from or to the aforementioned parties, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by visiting www.milberg.com/contact-us or by emailing attorney Blake Yagman at [email protected] or by calling (212) 594-5300.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.

