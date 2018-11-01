Investigation Report on China's Infliximab (Johnson & Johnson) Market, 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investigation Report on China's Infliximab Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2017, there were over 5 million rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients and over 4 million ankylosing spondylitis patients in China. As the incidence of Crohn's disease rises in recent years, over 100,000 people in China suffer from this disease every year.

Infliximab is a human-mouse chimeric monoclonal antibody that works against tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a). By identifying, binding and blocking TNF-a, the drug reduces the inflammations caused by TNF-a, relieves symptoms, and inhibits joint tissue damages and bone erosion.

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, in Oct. 1998, Infliximab was first launched in the trade name of Remicade in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

On Sept. 1, 2007, Xi'an Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd., a Chinese subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of Remicade in China. Infliximab has been approved by the CFDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn's disease.

By Oct. 2018, China's Infliximab market is monopolized by Remicade imported by Xi'an Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd. In 2017, the sales value of Infliximab was about CNY 167 million in China.

The sales value has been increasing since Infliximab came into the Chinese market. However, high prices make the drug unaffordable for many low-income patients. In 2017, Infliximab was included in the List of Medicines Covered by National Basic Medical Insurance, which will drive up the sales value.

Topics Covered:

Situation of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn's disease in China

Sales of Infliximab in China

Prices of Infliximab in China

Forecast on China's Infliximab market from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Infliximab

1.1 Indications for Infliximab

1.2 Development of Infliximab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Infliximab in China



2 Sales of Infliximab in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Infliximab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Infliximab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Infliximab by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017



3 Analysis on Major Infliximab Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Infliximab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Johnson & Johnson

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Johnson & Johnson's Infliximab in China



4 Prices of Infliximab in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Johnson & Johnson (Remicade)



5 Prospect of China's Infliximab Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fn487/investigation?w=5

