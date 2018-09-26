Investigation Report on China's Sildenafil Market, 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to statistics, more than 60% of Chinese men aged 35 and above suffer from sexual dysfunction.

Sildenafil is developed by Pfizer to treat penile erectile dysfunction, pulmonary hypertension, mountain sickness, etc. Pfizer's application for Viagra's patent was approved by China's State Intellectual Property Office in 1994. According to the patent law of China, the patent should be valid for 20 years till 2014. After the expiration of the patent, pharmaceutical companies can produce Sildenafil as long as they have obtained the approval.

Therefore, Chinese manufacturers began to launch Sildenafil in 2014. CRI's market investigation shows that China's Sildenafil market is dominated by Pfizer's Viagra, Baiyunshan's Jinge and Yabang Aipusen's Wanfeile. The market share of Pfizer's Viagra, either by sales volume or by sales value, exceeded 90% in 2017. However, it will decrease as China-made counterparts are launched.

The number of erectile dysfunction patients will continue to rise in the next few years as the economy develops, the lifestyle changes, and psychological pressures increase in China. Furthermore, Sildenafil is becoming more affordable with the rise of income in China. The sales value of Sildenafil exceeded CNY 30 million in 2017, and the market will continue to grow in the next few years.



1 Relevant Concepts of Sildenafil

1.1 Indications for Sildenafil

1.2 Development History of Sildenafil in China

2 Sales of Sildenafil in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value

2.2 Sales Volume

3 Analysis on Major Sildenafil Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Sildenafil Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Pfizer

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Pfizer's Sildenafil in China

3.3 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical General Factory ("Baiyunshan")

4 Prices of Sildenafil in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Pfizer (Viagra)

4.2 Baiyunshan (Jinge)

5 Prospect of China's Sildenafil Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend

