Investigational Bispecific Therapeutic Antibodies: 2019 Landscape Evaluation Report

This report evaluates the landscape of investigational bispecific therapeutic antibodies for treatment of cancer, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases as well as cardiometabolic, infectious, neurologic and ophthalmic diseases as of June 2019.



At present, only two bispecific therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are on the market, one for leukaemia and one for haemophilia. A search was conducted for bispecific monoclonal antibodies (and some multimeric proteins) in R&D. The search identified 271 unique bispecific antibody-based constructs in active R&D (excluding discontinued developments of bi-specifics).



Of the 110 clinical stage bispecific antibodies, 50% is used for redirection of T-cells to a tumor target. More than 85% of the clinical stage bispecific molecules are in development for the treatment of cancer. The combination of immune checkpoint inhibitor and/or activator targets is a strongly emerging use of the bispecific antibody technology.



The traditional application of bispecifics for targeting two tumour-associated antigens (or epitopes) and/or growth factors is a field with strong clinical activities, but the non-clinical pipeline is relatively empty compared with immuno-oncology bispecifics (11 vs 48 projects).



The report highlights the use of bispecific antibody technology for the generation of:

T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies

Bispecific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Redirecting Antibodies

Bispecific T-Cell Engaging, Conditional Costimulatory Antibodies

Bispecific Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

Bispecific Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) / Growth Factor Targeted Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies for Non-Cancer Indications

The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of bispecific therapeutic antibodies in cancer and non-cancer indications.

Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:

Drug Codes

Target / Mechanism of Action

Class of Compound

Company

Product Category

Indication

R&D Stage and additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information

Key Topics Covered



1) T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies

Targeting BCMA

Targeting CD20

Targeting CD19

Targeting CD33

Targeting CD123

Targeting PSMA

Targeting Her2

Targeting Mesothelin

Targeting CD38

Targeting EGF-R

Targeting DLL3

Targeting Various Other Cancer Surface Antigens

Targeting Not Disclosed Tumor Associated Antigens

Targeting (Intracellular) peptide/MHC Antigens

Novel Bispecific T-Cell Redirecting Antibody Constructs

Bispecific T-Cell Redirecting Antibodies for Infectious & Other Diseases

2) Bispecific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Redirecting Antibodies



3) Bispecific T-Cell Engaging, Conditional Costimulatory Antibodies

Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional 4-1BB Costimulatory Antibodies

Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional CD40 Costimulatory Antibodies

Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional CD28 or OX40 Costimulatory Antibodies

Bispecific, Dual Costimulatory Antibodies

4) Bispecific Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor & Costimulator Antibodies

Bispecific CD47 Tumor Microenvironment (TME) Targeted Antibodies

Other Bispecific, Tumor Microenvironment (TME) Targeted Antibodies

Bispecific, Dual PD-1 & PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific, Dual PD-1/PD-L1 & CTLA-4 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific, Dual PD-1 & LAG-3 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific, Dual PD-L1/CTLA-4 & LAG-3 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific, PD-1/PD-L1/CTLA-4 & TIM-3 or GITR Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies

Bispecific, Not Specified Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

5) Bispecific Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) / Growth Factor Targeted Antibodies



Bispecific Her2-Targeted Antibodies

Bispecific VEGF-Targeted Antibodies

Other Bispecific TAA-Targeted Antibodies

6) Bispecific Antibodies for Non-Cancer Indications

Bispecific Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disease Antibodies

Bispecific Cardiometabolic Antibodies

Bispecific Ophthalmic Disease Antibodies

Bispecific Neurologic Disease Antibodies

Bispecific Infectious Disease Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies For Targeted Delivery

