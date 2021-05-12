Investing in the Cosmos Going Mainstream

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronauts Chris Hadfield and Scott Kelly will headline a panel on space exploration at Context Summits' flagship Miami 2022 event, to be held January 24 through January 26 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

"Demand for space-related investing is rising and many are seeking opportunities in the sector. These space pioneers will provide an exclusive, first-time discussion sharing their personal space experiences," said Eric Noll, Context CEO.

Context flagship event is honored to kick-off Miami 2022 with astronauts Colonel Chris Hadfield and Captain Scott Kelly

"While space exploration previously was the sole domain of government agencies, today commercial companies and investors are paramount. It is still in the early days, but something family offices and hedge funds should keep on their radar," Noll concluded.

Increasing demand for private funding, and growing public-sector interest is calling investors to look toward the stars as new space-focused ventures, technologies, and public companies are escalating.

As the global space economy emerges – private investment in space companies in 2020 set a new annual record with $8.9 billion, according to New York-based firm Space Capital. And Morgan Stanley estimates that the industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion in 2040, up from $350 billion, currently.

In a recent Context 365 weekly livestream, Michael Mealling, general partner of Starbridge Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on commercial space technology, and CNBC anchor Guy Adami, provided an introduction to space investments, why now is the time to invest, what has changed and what to avoid.

Watch the full discussion at https://www.context365.com/blog/context-live-interview-with-michael-mealling.

Mealling noted that space has become "investible" following Congress passing laws in 2004 allowing commercial, private company activity in space. That opened the door for non-government participation. Contributing to the growth, in recent years, there have been dramatic reductions in both the costs of launching and, through miniaturization, building spacecraft. Today the private sector has satellites offering numerous applications, most notably earth observation and communications.

Background: Chris Hadfield and Scott Kelly

Chris Hadfield is a retired Canadian Space Agency astronaut, engineer, science communicator, singer, and former fighter pilot. He was the first Canadian to walk in space. He has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station.

Scott Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut, and a retired U.S. Navy captain. A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS. In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.

Context Summits Miami 2022

Context Summits Miami 2022 will be held Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

The Resort is a new venue for Context, selected in anticipation of in-person events in a post-pandemic environment along with client requests for a fresh, world-class venue offering state-of-the-art event space for conducting one-on-one meetings, thought leadership sessions and networking opportunities.

Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences.

The resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, award-winning, state of the art Tidal Cove Waterpark.

It has 120,000 square feet of meetings space, and an engaging Turnberry Kids camp all within reach of 685 spacious guest rooms and suites. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott's exclusive JW Marriott portfolio; and has ranked #1 in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice: Top 30 Resorts in Florida in 2019 and 2020.

Register for the Event

https://www.context365.com/miami-2022-registration

About Context 365 and Context Summits

Context connects the alternative investment industry through a robust combination of technology tools and in-person events.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and fund managers of alternative investments. Through an easy-to-use platform, members effectively source and efficiently build relationships using search filters, up-to-date data, real-time messaging, online meetings, activity tracking, and profile management.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms.

Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

This secure technology powers Context Summits events, providing a comprehensive capital introduction solution. Through a combination of signature one-on-one meetings paired with technology, and insightful events, Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities.

Investors have reported allocating approximately $46 billion in funds they met at a Summit during the last two years, with 87% of surveyed attendees making an allocation to at least one fund.

For additional information:

www.contextsummits.com

www.context365.com

Follow us:

LinkedIn: @Context-365

Facebook: @Context365

Twitter: @Context365

Instagram: @Context_365

SOURCE Context Summits LLC

Related Links

https://contextsummits.com

