Investing in the Future: BMO Hosts Inaugural Student Leadership Conference

This summer, the bank has hired over 550 students across its business groups, with over a quarter (27 per cent) returning from previous summer placements with BMO. The bank's 2021 summer intern class includes 47 per cent BIPOC representation in Canada and 48 per cent BIPOC representation in the U.S. Additionally, over 40 per cent of students identify as women.

"These diverse and talented individuals bring immense value to the bank and BMO is committed to investing in – and developing the skills of – our newest colleagues right from the beginning," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People & Culture, BMO Financial Group. "Through opportunities such as our Student Leadership Conference, we're introducing these future leaders into BMO's culture – which emphasizes developing leadership and future-focused skills. We are committed to career development that supports our Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy."

The Student Leadership Conference hosted students from across the bank for: a virtual discussion with BMO's CEO Darryl White, participation from BMO's Chief Inclusion Officer Vanessa Lewerentz in a panel on diversity, equity and inclusion at the bank, a discussion on digital innovation with BMO's Chief Digital Officer Mat Mehrotra, and several networking and team building exercises – including a motivational session with former Toronto FC captain and 2011 Major League Soccer MVP Dwayne De Rosario.

Looking ahead, the BMO Student Recruitment Team will kick off a virtual North American campus tour in September as BMO recruits future team members for 2022 co-op, intern and new graduate placements. BMO's programming is designed to provide students with both learning and development opportunities, as well as social connectivity to enable them to feel enriched and engaged at the bank.

To build on the skills and experience students gain during their internships, BMO seeks to hire interns into full-time new graduate roles when opportunities arise. In 2020, over two-thirds of these roles were filled with past BMO student hires indicating high engagement and the bank's commitment to career development.

