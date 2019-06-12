Investis Digital Recognized as a Top Company to Work for in Arizona

"This recognition affirms the culture we are building at Investis Digital," said Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital. "For years, we've been recruiting and developing talented people who rally around common values of embracing clarity, bringing passion, inspiring greatness, innovating and measuring success. Our culture of excellence starts with our people and benefits our clients."

This highly selective list is the result of a comprehensive internal Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey, which measures culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

"It's an honor to be named a top company to work for in Arizona," said Collin Cornwell, Managing Director, Phoenix. "We strive all year-round to make Investis Digital the best place to work, and this commitment includes getting feedback constantly from our own people and responding to that feedback. Our people are the heart and soul of our business."

The 100 "Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception on June 12, 2019 and will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at AZcentral.com and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.

Founded in London, Investis Digital has been a leader in the communications and marketing space since its beginning in 2000. Today, the digital communications company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable results for its base of 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham.

