Investment in Increased Capacity at Boliden Rönnskär

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has decided to invest in increased capacity at the Rönnskär copper smelter. A total of MSEK 350 will be invested. The commissioning of the new production capacity is expected to take place in the beginning of 2021.

Boliden has decided to invest MSEK 350 in the converter aisle and sulphuric acid plant at Rönnskär. The investment, most of which occurs in 2019 and 2020, means that the capacity to process raw materials at Rönnskär increases by 12 per cent. The commissioning of this new capacity is expected to take place in the beginning of 2021. The investment is included in the investments for 2019 presented in connection with the 2018 third quarter report.

"The ongoing investment programme at Rönnskär means both improved resource utilisation and increased capacity. The investment we have now decided on shows goods profitability and means that we strengthen the smelter's long-term competitiveness," says Kerstin Konradsson, President Boliden Smelters.

Investments in increased capacity at Rönnskär follow the ongoing investment programme in the deep repository and leaching plant for a total of MSEK 1,400, which began in 2015 and continues until 2020. In addition, decisions have been made to replace the existing slag crusher with the aim of improving the possibilities to return slag products to processes both at Rönnskär and in the Boliden area's concentrator.

