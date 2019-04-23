Investment Link launches The Retirement Buckets® Income Plan, a subscription-based financial planning service

There are currently over 49 million people in the United States over the age of 65; with 10,000 more reaching the age of retirement every day. With the shifting from Pension Plans to Defined Contribution Plans, these retirees will need to learn how to create their retirement income and manage their assets throughout retirement.

"With the industry's asset-based pricing model and recurring fees structure, many retirees look elsewhere for simple and transparent ways to create and manage retirement income. They look for solutions that they can understand and implement themselves," said Henry Ilyasov, founder and CEO of Investment Link.

Corporate pension funds use sophisticated planning models to ensure their funds provide current income to their retirees, while growing and managing undistributed assets so these resources will be available to meet future obligations many years from now.

With our technology, these powerful analytical planning tools are now available to individuals. "The bucket strategy has been used in the industry for decades. Why not give the retirees access to these tools to create retirement income on their own, with a simple subscription-based pricing model? The solutions we offer for people to manage their savings and investments provide them with a predictable, lifelong income stream that will support their retirement lifestyle," added Ilyasov.

Furthermore, The Retirement Buckets® Income Plan reduces the risk of retirees making emotional trading decisions driven by rapid changes in market volatility by having automated risk management built into the buckets.

The software is complex in design, but simple to use. It alleviates the fear of market volatility, addresses the uncertainty about outliving savings, and creates an easy-to-follow retirement income plan.

