Investment Metrics Announces Strategic Alliance With Jackson Analytics to Streamline Asset Manager Data Collection Process and Bolster Leading Global Database

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Metrics (IM), the leading provider of institutional investment performance analytics and reporting solutions for the institutional investment community, announced today its strategic partnership with Jackson Analytics, LLC to help streamline the asset manager data collection process and reduce the amount of time managers spend updating their data in the leading Investment Metrics Global Database.

The Investment Metrics Global Database is widely used by leading institutional investment consultants and asset owner clients to research and monitor asset managers. This strategic alliance will allow Jackson Analytics to offer investment management firms a turnkey solution for systematic investment management data marketing by seamlessly contributing their data to the database in a timely, accurate, and complete manner.

For nearly a decade, Jackson Analytics has managed client profiles in the industry's leading asset manager databases. With expertise in data warehousing, reconciliation, and data distribution, Jackson Analytics provides the asset management community extensive visibility and brand recognition to those completing actual mandate searches.

"By utilizing the proprietary technology systems of Jackson Analytics and the firm's specialist data analytics team, together we are able to move the database update burden from the managers to a proven reliable third-party resource, enabling the managers to focus their efforts elsewhere," said Sanjoy Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer of Investment Metrics.

Richard Jackson, President of Jackson Analytics, LLC, said, "The data that investment managers generate from their work is, in a real sense, a resumé that provides that manager's case for being hired. And when that data is unreconciled, incomplete, and poorly distributed and presented, it makes success in this fragmented, highly competitive industry even more difficult."

Jackson continues, "This alliance will provide a broad cross-section of the investment management industry with the opportunity to better manage their data. It will sharpen what is too often a blunt approach to data marketing strategy."

About Investment Metrics

Investment Metrics powers the global institutional investment community by providing top investment performance analytics and reporting solutions fueled by one of the industry's leading databases. Our platform enables the world's investment professionals to analyze and report on over $10 trillion of assets under advisement with accuracy and efficiency. By leveraging our unprecedented insights into global asset allocation trends, performance benchmarks, asset flows, plan sponsor and style universe performance, we empower our clients to make more informed investment decisions. For more information, visit www.invmetrics.com.

About Jackson Analytics

Jackson Analytics is an independent, full-service data management and distribution company for the investment management industry. Providing secure, controlled data distribution to more than 50 global consultant databases, Jackson Analytics ensures data is ready for timely, consistent, and thorough updates to firm and product profiles, as well as a firm's marketing collateral. Jackson Analytics' team of professional data analysts distributes client investment data to all the investment databases. Manager data is also ready and available to update a firm's marketing collateral. For more information, visit www.jacksonanalytic.com.

Media Contacts:

Mark Bell

Chief Marketing Officer

Investment Metrics

(203) 662-8413

Richard Jackson

President

Jackson Analytics

(881) 411-1440

Related Images

investment-metrics.png

Investment Metrics

Investment Metrics is the leading provider of institutional investment performance analytics and reporting solutions for the institutional investment community

Related Links

Homepage

SOURCE Investment Metrics

Related Links

https://invmetrics.com/

