Investment, Vision, Passion Fuel Rebirth of Les Bordes in France

Embraced by nature, a sense of community and spread across 1,400 acres of mythical Sologne Forest, substantial investment since 2018 has created an environment for fun and adventure for families at Les Bordes. Located a 90-minute drive from Paris, the Loire Valley is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage region famous for its chateaux, medieval towns, fine wine, gastronomy, and breath-taking landscape.

New family facilities have been delivered across the estate including a natural swimming lake with a white sand beach, enhanced equestrian facilities, boating lakes, archery, fishing, cycle and electric quad paths, and a new tennis centre. Younger family members can experience a petting farm, go-kart track, pony riding and adventure playgrounds, with a kids' club, ice-cream shop and zip lines coming this winter.

Les Bordes Golf Club is exclusively private and governed separately from the rest of the estate. The opening of its highly anticipated second 18-hole course will take place this summer. Named the New Course, it was created by globally acclaimed golf architect Gil Hanse, who authored world top-100 courses Castle Stuart and Ohoopee Match Club as well as the 2016 Rio Olympic Course. The New Course is Hanse's first project in continental Europe.

Lauded for his restoration work including two of the next three US Open venues – The Country Club and The Los Angeles Country Club – Hanse has already completed work on an accompanying 10-hole short course at Les Bordes. Named The Wild Piglet, Golf.com immediately placed it in its top-25 par-3 courses in the world.

The recently developed new golf courses join the existing Old Course, to provide members with a diverse yet complementary array of playing options. Commissioned by Baron Marcel Bich in 1987, the Old Course is one of Europe's premier golf courses. A tree-lined, par-72 course measuring more than 7,000 yards, it weaves through the Sologne Forest, intertwined with a stunning complex of lakes that offer a sublimely serene setting.

This course was designed by the late Robert von Hagge, whose award-winning portfolio includes more than 100 courses around the globe; with the Old Course widely considered to be his masterpiece. The design of the course represents the epitome of heroic golf architecture, with exciting risk/reward decisions to be made throughout. Much like his later effort at Le Golf National, host of the highly successful 2018 Ryder Cup, the Old Course is perfectly suited to the match play format and provides a stage for the utmost in spirited competition amongst the Golf Club membership.

Throughout its history, the Old Course has been perennially ranked amongst the top five courses in continental Europe and has often been regarded as one of the most difficult courses in the world. Whilst the challenge of the course is still quite formidable from the back tees, recent improvements have made the course more playable and multi-dimensional. Overly penal rough and trees encroaching on the lines of play have been removed, resulting in a more enjoyable and strategically compelling course presentation. In addition, the implementation of a new maintenance program is already yielding much firmer conditions that promote the ground game to a greater extent and make the length of the course less impactful.

As a result of these developments, the global allure of Les Bordes Golf Club is greater than ever. Formed in August 2019, it is accessible to members only and their guests, and includes members of Pine Valley, Merion, Riviera, Sunningdale, Royal St. George's, LA Country Club, Friar's Head and Royal Melbourne among the approximately 140 current members.

Additionally, leading London-based architects Michaelis Boyd have completed a full renovation of the clubhouse and 24 of the 39 member cottages, while work on a new member gym, sports bar, mini-spa and private lounge and games room, including golf simulator, is to be completed for March 2021.

"We are blessed with a beautiful site in one of the most stunning and culturally-rich areas of France, 90 minutes south of Paris," said Driss Benkirane, founder of RoundShield and an avid 6-handicap golfer. "With my fellow owners, a group which includes my co-founder and current chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, BlueCrest founder Mike Platt and a handful of other long-dated partners, we aim to create the pre-eminent European golf club and to build a relaxed and fun-filled community for all members of the family – golfers and non-golfers, adults and children alike."

Near-term plans include the announced partnership with Six Senses for the transformation of the on-site 19th century 'Chateau Bel Air' into an 88-key luxury hotel and spa, the creation of a community village square with restaurants, shops, a farmer's market and outdoor amphitheater centered around the estate's 13th century priory, and a variety of residential homes also designed by Michaelis Boyd, half of which have already been reserved by golf club members prior to a mid-year release to market.

For more information: www.lesbordes.com, www.lesbordesgolfclub.com

About RoundShield

RoundShield Partners LLP is an independent investment ﬁrm managing approximately $2.7 billion of discretionary capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. RoundShield, with offices in Jersey, London, Geneva, Paris, Madrid and Luxembourg, invests in European special opportunities.

