InvestmentNews, Bonhill PLC and the UN Capital Development Fund to Launch Inaugural Global ESG Summit

Each regional stream will bring together ESG experts, fund managers, asset owners and data specialists to educate and inform financial advisers and investors across the US, Asia, the UK, and Europe. The program has been designed to help a global audience of professional financial intermediaries, including fund selectors and fund buyers, cut through the noise and gain tangible insights on how to integrate ESG products and principles into their business models and investment solutions.

"This is the ESG event for investors across the globe. The team has worked extremely hard to coordinate timings, panels, discussion topics and speakers for each region to create an informative and educational virtual event for fund buyers and selectors," said Patrick Ponsford, Managing Director at Bonhill's Last Word Media.

Through a combination of independent speakers, adviser views and panel discussions, the ESG Summit will offer some 'clarity' in a complex ESG world to fund selectors and advisers across ESG Clarity, InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, Expert Investor, and International Adviser.

"The United Nations Capital Development Fund is delighted to partner with InvestmentNews and Bonhill on the inaugural Global ESG Summit in May," said Esther Pan Sloane, head of partnerships, policy and communications at UNCDF. "Capital markets are playing an increasingly critical role in Sustainable Development Goal achievement, particularly for the goal of supporting promising projects in the least developed countries that have both development impact and financial viability. The consistent growth in ESG investing shows the demand for more information and options in this space."

Earlier this year, Bonhill reaffirmed its commitment to dedicated ESG content via its suite of publications, including ESG Clarity in Europe, US and Asia, by enhancing editorial resources, delivering events and sponsored content projects, through social media initiatives, bespoke research and interaction with our audience through a range of multi-media. The Global ESG Summit was born from the creation of the specialist global ESG taskforce, led by Ponsford, and is part of an exciting program of ESG solutions.

