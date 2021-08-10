InvestmentNews recognizes 15 individuals and 16 firms in the 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards Tweet this

InvestmentNews is proud to introduce the fourth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion recognition program. Our awards aim to tell the story of individuals and firms who have used their success, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

"Our 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards and recognition program is intended to highlight DEI in financial advice and, more importantly, promote the proliferation of equal opportunity for everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and physical limitations," said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews. "These individuals are amazing role models for the next generation."

InvestmentNews awarded its 2021 DEI Lifetime Achievement Award to Shundrawn Thomas, president of Northern Trust Asset Management. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated great leadership in advancing the diversity and inclusion cause in the financial advice industry.

All individual winners and firms making the fourth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list are highlighted in the August 9th issue of InvestmentNews and online at www.DandIIN.com.

