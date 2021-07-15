Investments in Process and Quality Drive Continued Success for Kingland

Hiveley highlights that over 90% of Kingland Platform software projects deliver on or ahead of their commitment date... Tweet this

The Kingland Way embodies how the company plans, manages, delivers, and maintains integral software solutions that are essential to our clients' unique data-driven business challenges. "It's the culmination of Kingland people testing various methods and ideas, building models for our teams, and creating structure and standardization for how we perform work," she said. All of this leads to one of Kingland's four core values - Excellence. This core value, along with the CMMI appraisal, reinforces our commitment to delivering and maintaining quality and professionalism in all we do for clients.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

Hiveley highlights that over 90% of Kingland Platform software projects deliver on or ahead of their commitment date as opposed to the 41% industry average for on-time software delivery, according to the 2020 CHAOS Report by the Standish Group. She also notes that Kingland's software quality increased by 72% over the last 12 months (as measured by software defect density in production applications).

"Everything we do at Kingland, including sustaining this maturity level, is rooted in delivering our clients the highest quality solutions," said Hiveley. "These improvements have allowed us to really focus on the value add, and we are excited to continue this journey and bring the Kingland Way to all future projects."

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow their business and protect their reputation securely. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com .

