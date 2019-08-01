Investopedia Unveils its Most Influential U.S. Financial Advisors List for 2019
Top 100 financial advisors honored based on their influence, reach, and commitment to financial education
Aug 01, 2019, 09:03 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia (www.investopedia.com), one of the world's largest financial and investing education websites, announced the winners of its third annual Investopedia 100. With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.
Unique among financial awards, Investopedia's proprietary methodology focuses on awarding financial advisors who have demonstrated a top-of-the-industry ability to reach the largest and most relevant financial and investing audience, as measured by the impact and quality of their published work, public appearances, and online following. The 2019 Investopedia 100 also heavily weighed peer-to-peer nominations, highlighting the most influential advisors who were recommended by their peers.
"We are proud to celebrate this year's list of the 100 most influential financial advisors," said Investopedia Editor-in-Chief, Caleb Silver. "Financial literacy is more important now than ever given the challenges real people face in making smart decisions with their money. Financial advisors are among the best, most trusted sources of that information."
The 2019 Top 10 ranked Investopedia 100 financial advisors are:
Michael Kitces MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, RHU®, REBC®, CASL®
Director of Wealth Management, Partner, Pinnacle Advisory Group
Columbia, MD
Joshua Brown
CEO and Co-founder, Ritholtz Wealth Management
New York, NY
Sophia Bera CFP®
Founder and Financial Planner, Gen Y Planning
Austin, TX
Cary Carbonaro CFP®, MBA
Managing Director and Head of Women's Leadership, United Capital
Huntington, NY
Marguerita Cheng, CFP®, CRPC®, RICP®, CDFA®
Chief Executive Officer at Blue Ocean Global Wealth
Gaithersburg, MD
Jeff Rose CFP®
CEO and Founder, Alliance Wealth Management
Nashville, TN
Doug Boneparth CFP®, AIF®, MBA
President, Bone Fide Wealth, LLC
New York, NY
Ted Jenkin CFP®, CRPC®, CRPS®, AWMA®, AAMS®, CMFC®
Co-CEO and Founder of oXYGen Financial
Atlanta, GA
Ron Carson
CEO, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Carson Wealth
Omaha, NE
Lazetta Braxton CFP®, MBA
Founder and CEO, Financial Fountains
Baltimore, MD
The full list can be found on Investopedia.com.
About Investopedia
Investopedia helps its more than 11 million monthly U.S. users (comScore Media Metrix June, 2019) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash family of brands.
