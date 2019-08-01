Investopedia Unveils its Most Influential U.S. Financial Advisors List for 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ), one of the world's largest financial and investing education websites, announced the winners of its third annual Investopedia 100 . With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.

Unique among financial awards, Investopedia's proprietary methodology focuses on awarding financial advisors who have demonstrated a top-of-the-industry ability to reach the largest and most relevant financial and investing audience, as measured by the impact and quality of their published work, public appearances, and online following. The 2019 Investopedia 100 also heavily weighed peer-to-peer nominations, highlighting the most influential advisors who were recommended by their peers.



"We are proud to celebrate this year's list of the 100 most influential financial advisors," said Investopedia Editor-in-Chief, Caleb Silver. "Financial literacy is more important now than ever given the challenges real people face in making smart decisions with their money. Financial advisors are among the best, most trusted sources of that information."

The 2019 Top 10 ranked Investopedia 100 financial advisors are:

Michael Kitces MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, RHU®, REBC®, CASL®

Director of Wealth Management, Partner, Pinnacle Advisory Group

Columbia, MD

Joshua Brown

CEO and Co-founder, Ritholtz Wealth Management

New York, NY

Sophia Bera CFP®

Founder and Financial Planner, Gen Y Planning

Austin, TX

Cary Carbonaro CFP®, MBA

Managing Director and Head of Women's Leadership, United Capital

Huntington, NY

Marguerita Cheng, CFP®, CRPC®, RICP®, CDFA®

Chief Executive Officer at Blue Ocean Global Wealth

Gaithersburg, MD

Jeff Rose CFP®

CEO and Founder, Alliance Wealth Management

Nashville, TN

Doug Boneparth CFP®, AIF®, MBA

President, Bone Fide Wealth, LLC

New York, NY

Ted Jenkin CFP®, CRPC®, CRPS®, AWMA®, AAMS®, CMFC®

Co-CEO and Founder of oXYGen Financial

Atlanta, GA

Ron Carson

CEO, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Carson Wealth

Omaha, NE

Lazetta Braxton CFP®, MBA

Founder and CEO, Financial Fountains

Baltimore, MD

The full list can be found on Investopedia.com.

