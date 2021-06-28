Investopedia Unveils its Most Influential U.S. Financial Advisors List for 2021

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia (www.investopedia.com) announced the recipients of its fifth annual Investopedia 100 List of the Most Influential Financial Advisors . With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.

Investopedia's methodology focuses on awarding financial advisors who have demonstrated a top-of-the-industry ability to reach the largest and most diverse financial and investing audience. That reach is measured by the impact and quality of the advisor's published work, public appearances, online following, and commitment to financial literacy across diverse communities. Peer-to-peer nominations are also used to determine the advisor's influence and reach.

"2021 has taught us that we need financial literacy and guidance more than ever before. The global pandemic has dislocated the capital markets from the economy in unprecedented ways, and millions of people have had their financial lives disrupted," said Investopedia Editor-in-Chief, Caleb Silver. "This year's Investopedia 100 have stepped up to that challenge, and the awardees represent advisors from all communities and backgrounds committed to spreading financial literacy and education."

The 2021 top 10 ranked Investopedia 100 financial advisors are:

Michael Kitces, MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, RHU, REBC

Buckingham Wealth Partners, Reston, VA

Lazetta Rainey Braxton, CFP®, MBA

2050 Wealth Partners, New York, NY

Taylor Schulte, CFP®, Series 66

Define Financial, San Diego, CA

Ron Carson, CFP®, Certified Fund Specialist, Chartered Financial Consultant

Carson Group, Omaha, NE

Justin Castelli, CFP®

RLS Wealth, Fishers, IN

Dasarte Yarnway

Berknell Financial Group, Princeton, NJ

Marguerita Cheng, CFP®, RICP, CRPC, CSRIC

Blue Ocean Global Wealth, Gaithersburg, MD

Carolyn McClanahan, CFP®, MD

Life Planning Partners, Inc., Jacksonville, FL

Benjamin Brandt, CFP®, RICP

Capital City Wealth Management, Bismarck, ND

Peter Lazaroff, CFP®, CFA

Plancorp, Saint Louis, MO

