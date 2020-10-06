Investopedia Unveils Winners of 2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ) announced the winners of its "2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards," across eleven categories, based on an analysis of 51 parameters. This year's winners improved their platforms and added products to meet the increased demand brought by millions of new investors searching for returns, guidance, and stability during economic uncertainty amid the pandemic.

The Investopedia Best Robo-Advisors Awards categories include Best Overall, Best for Beginners, Best for Sustainable Investing, and more. Top honorees include Wealthfront, Interactive Advisors, Betterment and M1. To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards page here .

This year's winners provide excellent solutions in a time of market uncertainty. "It's a breakout year for robo-advisors as the volatility and uncertainty around the pandemic drove investors to look for platforms that helped them ride through the storm," said Caleb Silver, Investopedia's Editor-in-Chief. "Our reviews and rankings reflect the winners' abilities to offer solutions to guide their customers with helpful advice, useful products, and great technology."

Theresa W. Carey, Investopedia's Brokerage and Investing Expert, who led the evaluation process for over 20 robo-advisor platforms, said: "We saw a push from robo-advisors to consolidate all of an investor's financial accounts in 2020, and given low returns in traditional savings and money market accounts, we put a special emphasis on robos' cash management capabilities."

The winners of the Investopedia 2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards are:

Best Overall: Wealthfront

Best for Beginners: Betterment

Best for Low Costs: M1 Finance

Best for Goal Setting: Wealthfront

Best for Sustainable Investing: Interactive Advisors

Best for Sophisticated Investors: M1 Finance

Best for Portfolio Construction: Interactive Advisors

Best for Cash Management: Betterment

Best for Portfolio Management: Personal Capital

Best for Education: Merrill Guided Investing

Best for Mobile Experience: E*TRADE Core Portfolios

