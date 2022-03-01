Investopedia Unveils Winners of its 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ) announced the winners of its 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards, recognizing the best digital advice and financial planning platforms across categories including Best Overall, Best for Beginners, and Best for Socially Responsible Investing.

Millions of new investors who joined the markets in 2020 and experienced consistent returns through 2021 are discovering the value of financial planning and advice amid ongoing volatility in 2022. For this year's Best Robo-Advisors Awards, Investopedia completed an unbiased, comprehensive comparison of more than 20 robo-advisors to determine which provide the best solutions and experiences for investors. The winners enhanced their platforms with products and features to meet increased demand by investors for education, tax planning, and diversification.

"As investors have become more demanding of the digital platforms they use to invest and manage their money, robo-advisors have had to step up their offerings in the past year," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "Our 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Award honorees rose to that challenge by offering more diverse portfolios, improved tax-loss harvesting capabilities, and other features investors want during this time of market uncertainty."

Winners of the Investopedia 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards:

Best Overall: Wealthfront

Best for Beginners: Betterment

Best for Low Costs: M1 Finance

Best for Mobile: E*TRADE Core Portfolios

Best for Goal Planning: Wealthfront

Best for Portfolio Construction: Interactive Advisors

Best for Portfolio Management: Personal Capital

Best for Cash Management: Betterment

Best for Education: Merrill Guided Investing

Best for Socially Responsible Investing: Interactive Advisors

Best for Sophisticated Investors: M1 Finance

To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards page here.

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps its over 18 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, January 2022) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.

SOURCE Investopedia