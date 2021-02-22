INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 9F touted value and benefits to its financial institution partners and tri-party cooperation business model that did not exist. In fact, the Company and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") were engaged in an ongoing dispute regarding payment of service fees. The Company's collectability of service fees from PICC was at serious risk of non-payment. There was also significant risk that PICC would discontinue credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 9F, investors suffered damages.

