INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XL Fleet Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against XL Fleet Corp. ("XL Fleet" or "the Company") (NYSE: XL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. XL Fleet pressured its salespeople to inflate their pipeline of potential sales to artificially boost the Company's backlog of orders. Out of the Company's 33 customers, at least 18 were inactive and hadn't placed orders since 2019. The Company's technology benefits were overstated, offering fleet savings of only 5% to 10%. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about XL Fleet, investors suffered damages.

