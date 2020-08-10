Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Corporate Fraud of Eastman Kodak Company.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible corporate fraud claims against Kodak (NYSE: KODK) resulting from inaccurate statements Kodak made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Kodak issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, internal controls and prospects. Specifically, The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced that it would be putting on hold a $765 million loan Kodak was to have used to start a new business segment producing pharmaceutical ingredients. Kodak stock has been trading erratically and the company is being investigated by the Securities Exchange Commission. Kodak has formed board committee to review its internal controls and business practices.

