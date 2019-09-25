Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of BlackBerry Limited

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) resulting from inaccurate statements Blackberry made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/blackberry-limited or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Blackberry issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements, business practices and prospects. Specifically, on September 24, 2019, Blackberry reported a net loss for the quarter and lower than expected revenues using non-GAAP numbers, without identifying them as such. SEC rules require that GAAP numbers be presented with equal, or greater, prominence to non-GAAP figures.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Blackberry, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/blackberry-limited.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

Contact:

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

