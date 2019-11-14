Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Canopy Growth Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) resulting from inaccurate statements Canopy Growth made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/canopy-growth-corporation

The investigation focuses on whether Canopy Growth issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Canopy Growth's softgel and oil products were selling well below expectations, resulting in returns, return provisions and pricing allowances for the products and a restructuring charge of more than C$32 million.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Canopy Growth, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

