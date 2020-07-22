Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of FirstEnergy Corp.

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) resulting from inaccurate statements FirstEnergy made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether FirstEnergy issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, internal controls and prospects. Specifically, FirstEnergy allegedly spent approximately $2.9 million on Larry Householder's 2017 campaign. Householder became Ohio House Speaker in 2019 and allegedly returned the favor by enacting laws to support FirstEnergy's nuclear plants as well as a pair of coal plants. In total, political donations and bribes by FirstEnergy and other parties involved may have totaled as much as $60 million.

Householder and his alleged accomplices have been charged federally with "conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of an enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity."

