Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Fluor Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) resulting from inaccurate statements Fluor made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/fluor-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Fluor issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements and internal controls. Specifically, Fluor announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation of its past accounting and financial reporting, and has requested documents and information related to projects for which Fluor recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Fluor, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

