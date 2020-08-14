Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Iqiyi Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Iqiyi (Nasdaq: IQ) resulting from inaccurate statements Iqiyi made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/iqiyi-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Iqiyi issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements and prospects. Specifically, Iqiyi announced that the SEC was investigating the company and seeking financial and operating records dating from January 2018 and documents about acquisitions and investments.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Iqiyi, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/iqiyi-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

