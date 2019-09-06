Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Meredith Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) resulting from inaccurate statements Meredith made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/meredith-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

The investigation focuses on whether Meredith issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, despite repeated reassurances to the contrary, Meredith's acquisition of certain print assets of Time Inc. was not producing anticipated financial results, as Meredith was taking longer to turn around the advertising performance of these assets. Moreover, the number of low-margin magazine subscriptions Meredith encountered inside the legacy Time Inc. brands was more than anticipated. As noted by Wolf Research analyst Marci Ryvicker, Meredith "didn't know what they were buying with Time Inc.," and most of the $400 million in earnings that Meredith was expecting "just...poof! disappeared."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Meredith, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

