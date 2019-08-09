Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Nektar Therapeutics

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Nektar (Nasdaq: NKTR) resulting from inaccurate statements Nektar made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/nektar-therapeutics or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Nektar issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Nektar failed to disclose that it lacked consistent and comprehensive quality controls for commercial-scale manufacturing for bempeg because (i) it lacked a comprehensive control strategy to limit variances in raw materials, intermediates and the final product in its manufacturing, and (ii) its CMC organization in terms of leadership and alignment of skills and activities was ineffective and required new leadership and structure. Nektar's lack of consistent and comprehensive quality controls resulted in flawed and defective clinical results for Nektar's experimental cancer drug NKTR-214.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Nektar, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/nektar-therapeutics.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

