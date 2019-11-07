Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Plantronics, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) resulting from inaccurate statements Plantronics made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/plantronics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Plantronics issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Plantronics' integration of Polycom was facing significant problems and resulting in an artificial inflation of channel inventory. These integration issues would result in the termination of Plantronics' Executive Vice President, Global Sales and a $65 million reduction in channel inventory.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Plantronics, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

