Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) resulting from inaccurate statements Sally Beauty made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Sally Beauty issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Sally Beauty announced that implementation-related technology disruptions led to product pricing issues, the misapplication and unintended increase of promotional discounts, and a resulting disruption of its planned marketing activities during the quarter.

